From boycott of traders to cricketers; Muslims in MP suffer silently

Tensions following the violence that broke out during Ram Navami rallies starting April 10 have simmered down in Madhya Pradesh. However, there are visible instances of communal unrest which have surfaced in the state.

Videos that have gone viral on social media bear witness to the same.

Calls to boycott Muslim traders:

In the videos that surfaced on social media, a vehicle with a loudspeaker attached to it can be seen passing through the streets of Khargone, urging Hindus to boycott Muslim traders.

The vehicle passes through the Katargaon Karahi police station limits with calls for Hindus to boycott Muslim traders and give back a befitting reply to “avenge” the stones pelted during the rally.

“Do not set up the bazaar and close your shops for a day. Let’s give them a befitting reply (muhh todd jawab) for the Khargone violence. These hypocrites burnt the houses of our Hindu brothers. Let’s give them a befitting response. Hindus please take note, we call for an absolute boycott of these people. I request my sisters and mothers to not buy things from their shops.”

Hanuman Chalisa against loudspeakers in mosques:

In another instance, Hindu outfits in the state took inspiration from Maharashtra and set up loudspeakers to play the Hanuman Chalisa to oppose Azaan called out from mosques, five times a day.

Discrimination reaches the cricket grounds:

Aspiring Muslim cricketers have been disallowed from participating in a prominent local cricket tournament.

A group of Muslims from the city of Khandwa submitted a memorandum to the collector, superintendent, and station in charge claiming discrimination against Muslims. They stated that they were prevented from participating in a cricket tournament run under the name of a local MLA.

“The tournament is being organised at the Gymkhana Khandawa ground. They have proposed that no Muslim teams or players will not be allowed to participate in the tournament. If people with this mentality interfere with this legendary game, then we have no idea where, Khandwa, MP’s, the country future is headed in this sport,” said Advocate Sohail Tanveer, representing people submitting the memorandum.

“A talented lot represents the state and the district. We are all captains of registered teams and clubs at the Gymkhana. We stand against such discrimination by the MLA,” added Tanvir, who is also the captain of the local cricket team, KKR.