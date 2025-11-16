From Caribbean to Kukatpally: iBomma piracy owner arrested

Hyderabad: India has a massive craze for movies. Every week millions of people watch new films in theatres and on OTT platforms. With this popularity, movie piracy also grew quickly. Many illegal websites started leaking new films online, causing huge losses to producers. In recent months, cybercrime teams across the country have been working hard to shut down these piracy networks. Several piracy operators have already been caught. One of the biggest breakthroughs is the arrest of the man behind the popular piracy website iBomma.

iBomma Founder Arrested

Cyberabad police arrested iBomma founder Immadi Ravi, one of the key operators in India’s largest movie piracy network. Ravi was taken into custody on Friday night after he landed in Hyderabad from France. Police used international data, advanced tracking tools and technical surveillance to locate him.

Congratulations to the Cyber Crime police of @hydcitypolice led by DCP Kavita for finally arresting the person who challenged and threatened Police saying “Dammunte pattukondi nannu” . I am just reposting the press meet proceedings of this high level HD movie piracy by hacking… https://t.co/sMKBZ7OXGh pic.twitter.com/83ucUxSYJ5 — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) November 15, 2025

During a raid at his Kukatpally apartment, police seized hundreds of hard disks, laptops, computers and HD prints of many films. They also froze Rs 3 crore in his international bank account. Investigators revealed that Ravi operated the iBomma website from France and the Caribbean Islands to avoid being traced. He reportedly earned hundreds of crores through piracy and ran more than 70 mirror sites, including Bappam and IRadha.

Massive Losses to Film Industry

Police stated that the piracy network caused losses of nearly Rs 24,000 crore to the South Indian and Bollywood film industries. Over 40 cases and several FIRs were filed against Ravi. The Telugu Film Anti Piracy Cell and many filmmakers complained that iBomma uploaded movies on the day of release.

Based on Ravi’s confession, police are now tracing his associates across India and other countries. The iBomma and Bappam TV websites have already been shut down using Ravi’s login and server details. A detailed press briefing is expected soon as the investigation continues.