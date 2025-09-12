From cinemas to streaming: Saiyaara and Coolie take over OTT

Hyderabad: Two of the biggest movies of the year, which gave their makers a dream run at the box office, are now on OTT. One is from Bollywood, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, which became the biggest romantic hit for Yash Raj Films. The other is from Kollywood, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which brought superstar Rajinikanth back on screen with a huge star cast. Both films created history in theatres with record-breaking collections, and now they are ready to reach even more people through streaming.

Saiyaara on Netflix

Released on July 18, Saiyaara won hearts with its emotional story and music. The film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It tells the love story of a singer, Krish, and a songwriter, Vaani, whose life changes after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The film collected Rs. 337.63 crore net in India and nearly Rs. 581 crore worldwide. Its songs became super hits, with the title track even entering the Billboard Top 10. After a successful 50 days in theatres, Saiyaara is now streaming on Netflix from September 12 across 190 countries.

Coolie on Amazon Prime

Coolie released in cinemas on August 14 with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan, and Nagarjuna. Set in Visakhapatnam, it is full of action and drama. The movie earned around Rs. 285 crore net in India and crossed Rs. 500 crore worldwide. The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions started streaming on Amazon Prime from September 11. The Hindi version is expected to release around October 9.

Fans are excited to watch these films again or for the first time at home. With Saiyaara bringing love and music, and Coolie giving action and drama, both movies are set to continue their success stories on streaming.