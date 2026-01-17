From Dhanush to Suriya: Netflix’s Tamil lineup for 2026

The festival season just got a digital upgrade. Netflix has unveiled its Pandigai 2026 film slate, and Tamil cinema lovers have every reason to celebrate. Like a festive feast served early, the streaming giant announced 12 upcoming Tamil films that will release in theatres first and later arrive on Netflix bringing big-screen excitement straight to living rooms worldwide.

This marks Netflix’s fourth consecutive year of the Pandigai tradition, a special initiative that spotlights Tamil storytelling. The message is clear: Tamil cinema isn’t just regional anymore it’s global. Netflix India’s content team says these films reflect the passion, creativity, and originality that Tamil filmmakers consistently bring to the table.

And the lineup? It’s nothing short of star-powered fireworks. Dhanush, Suriya, Karthi, Vishnu Vishal, and Nazriya Fahadh headline projects that promise action, emotion, laughter, and surprise. Buzzing titles like Suriya 46, Suriya 47, Dhanush 55, Kara, Marshal, Gatta Kusthi 2, and Idhayam Murali already have fans counting days.

But this slate isn’t only about big names. It’s about big variety. From mass entertainers and edge-of-the-seat thrillers to quirky comedies and heart-touching dramas, the collection promises something for every mood. Young filmmakers bring fresh ideas, while experienced directors raise the scale making this a balanced cinematic buffet.

Another exciting twist? Most films will stream in multiple Indian languages, helping Tamil stories travel across states and even continents. What once played only in local theatres will now reach global audiences at the click of a button.

With Pandigai 2026, Netflix isn’t just releasing films it’s building anticipation, celebrating culture, and giving Tamil cinema a shining international stage.

For movie lovers, 2026 just got a whole lot more exciting. Lights, camera,stream.