From dropout to CEO to back to zero at 39: Hyderabad entrepreneur’s bold restart

Hyderabad: A city-based entrepreneur has decided to sell all his companies and begin again at 39. Before you judge, hear him out. He is not doing because he failed, but he wanted a fresh start. Meet Rajive Dhavn, who built a Rs 15 crore company from scratch and has now chosen to let it all go.

“Life wasn’t easy while growing up,” starts his post.

“Failed Class 8, dropped out of Class 10 because family could not afford basic expenses. I took up small jobs to support them, from folding shirts and cleaning racks at a clothing store to selling sauces to bakeries in Hyderabad,”

Dhavn got his first corporate job at GE, which felt like a big step forward. But it was short-lived as the following day, he lost his mother at the tender age of 18. “Everything stopped for a while,” he said.

But rising like a phoenix, he worked at various companies before deciding to follow his passion for writing.

“With a Rs 40,000 loan, started ‘What’s In a Name.’ It grew into a Rs 15-crore company handling over 100 brands,” said his post.

He did not stop there. He launched a video production company and a salon chain.

Dhavn’s has achieved tremendously but he still feels there is more. Having sold his companies is set to begin again – this time as a content creator. “Not because I failed,” he wrote, “but because I needed to start over. From scratch. At 39.”

His story has struck a chord with many.

“Truly inspirational. Sharing so much needs courage. More power to you,” said one individual.

Another added, “This has more ups and downs than an Abbas Mastaan movie! More power to you, my friend.”

“Love your hustle and the way you’re creating stories and building businesses. Truly inspiring. More power to you!” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “God! What a story of resilience. I have known you for a very long time and have seen you strive for excellence and success always! Keep shining.”