From food stalls to sufi nights: This shopping expo in Hyderabad is back

The expo will feature a wide variety of items, from trendy apparel and chic accessories to art, home decor, and kitchenware.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 30th May 2025 4:14 pm IST
Representational Image of shopping expo in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: One of the city’s most-loved and vibrant shopping expo makes a spectacular comeback. With the weekend just around the corner, Aangan 6.0 is all set to transform Kings Crown Convention in Gudimalkapur into a magical space of colour, music, and community joy.

This is the sixth season of this expo organised by actor, YouTuber, entrepreneur and Hyderabad Diaries fame Zainab Ali.

About shopping expo in Hyderabad

From May 31 to June 1, from 2 pm to 12 am, this two-day affair promises more than just shopping, it’s a display of local culture, creativity, and culinary indulgence. Think handcrafted jewellery, quirky decor, and irresistible street snacks that fill the air with aroma and the heart with nostalgia.

MS Creative School

But this expo in Hyderabad isn’t just a paradise for shopaholics, it’s a full-blown family fest. With a vibrant play zone designed to keep the little ones giggling and engaged, parents can explore the stalls at ease, soaking in the colours, crafts, and creativity on display.

As evening rolls in, the ambience will take on a magical charm with the stage coming alive to the tunes of Qawwali and Sufi music, setting the perfect mood for a memorable night of rhythm, culture, and connection.

Entry fee

The expo curates an experience that blends the old-world charm of Hyderabad’s bazaars with the freshness of contemporary flea markets. Aangan 6.0 has something for everyone. Whether you’re here to hunt for unique finds, indulge in delicious treats, or simply soak in the vibe, this weekend promises to be unforgettable.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, entry is absolutely free.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 30th May 2025 4:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button