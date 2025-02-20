District Bazaar: Hyderabad gets a new Ramzan expo this year

Ramzan is just a week away, and people around the world are eagerly preparing for this holy month with devotion and enthusiasm. In addition to prayers and spiritual reflection, Ramzan is also known for its grand feasts, shopping bazaars, cultural expos, and festive gatherings. Hyderabad is no exception.

As the holy month of Ramzan approaches, Hyderabad is gearing up for a season of devotion, festivities, and vibrant shopping experiences. The city, known for its grand Ramzan expos, is set to welcome an exciting new addition this year — District Bazaar.

About District Bazaar Hyderabad

Bringing together shopping, culture, and celebrations under one roof, District Bazaar promises an unforgettable experience for Hyderabadis. Scheduled to take place from March 18 to March 28, 2025, at Kings Classic, Hyderabad, this event is expected to be a major attraction for shoppers and food enthusiasts alike.

Organized by Anam Mirza

Interestingly, this new expo is hosted by Anam Mirza, who is also the main organizer of Daawat-E-Ramzan, one of Hyderabad’s most awaited Ramzan expos. With her expertise in curating successful events, District Bazaar is anticipated to bring a fresh and grand touch to the city’s Ramzan festivities.

Lineup of Hyderabad’s Popular Ramzan Expos

Every year, Hyderabad witnesses a series of highly anticipated Ramzan expos that draw thousands of visitors. Some of the most popular ones include:

Daawat-E-Ramzan (Season 4): March 14-28 at King’s Palace, Mehdipatnam

March 14-28 at King’s Palace, Mehdipatnam Rainbow Shopping Festival: February 27 to March 31, Minar Garden

February 27 to March 31, Minar Garden The Gulmohar Expo – Raunaq-e-Ramzan: March 10-16 at King’s Classic Garden, Gudimalkapur

March 10-16 at King’s Classic Garden, Gudimalkapur Jashn-E-Bazaar: March 14-16 at King’s Crown Convention

With District Bazaar joining the list, this Ramzan shopping is set to be more exciting than ever.