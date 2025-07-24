If you have had enough of the usual weekend drives to Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, or Nagarjuna Sagar around Hyderabad, it is time to look a little further south. This monsoon, all eyes are on the Kaveri River, which is roaring to life like never before. For the first time in 84 years, the KRS Dam near Mysore has released water ahead of schedule, turning the entire river trail into a spectacle of overflowing beauty. Waterfalls are in full force, and the air is heavy with the scent of rain and river.

Just by taking an overnight train or a short flight from Hyderabad, you can embark on this 3-day Kaveri trail that starts in Mysore and flows through Balamuri Falls, Shivanasamudra, Hogenakkal, and ends at Mettur Dam. This guide by Siasat.com offers a perfect mix of road trip charm, misty mornings, and riverside magic. If you have been longing for a getaway from Hyderabad that combines raw nature, cool weather, and just the right amount of adventure, trust us, this is it.

The Kaveri River trail from Hyderabad

Day 1- Mysore

Start your journey in Mysore, which is easily accessible from Hyderabad by overnight train or a short flight via Bangalore. Begin your day early with a walk along the KRS Dam, now overflowing after historic early water release of the Kaveri. The morning mist, calm ripples, and vastness of the reservoir set the tone for the trail.

After breakfast in the city, head to Balamuri and Edamuri Falls, located approximately 19 km away. These are not towering waterfalls but rather gentle cascades, perfect for a riverside picnic or a quick dip. The monsoon adds a fresh charm to these spots, making them ideal for those who prefer nature without the crowd.

Day 2- Shivanasamudra

Next, drive 80 km from Mysore to Shivanasamudra, where the Kaveri dramatically splits into Gaganachukki and Bharachukki Falls. The sheer force of water here is breathtaking during the monsoon, and on a clear day, you might catch a rainbow arching across the spray.

Local stalls serve piping hot snacks like bajjis, pakoras, and filter coffee, becoming perfect companions to the view. It is best to spend the night here at a local homestay or eco-resort, where you can sleep to the soothing sound of the river.

Day 3- Hogenakkal to Mettur

Wrap up the trail by heading 125 km to the thunderous Hogenakkal Falls, often called the Niagara of India. If water levels allow, take a coracle ride between the smoky, mist-laced cliffs. It is truly an unforgettable monsoon experience.

Before heading back, drive 47 km further to Mettur Dam. One of the largest dams in South India, its expanse glows under the evening sun. Find a quiet spot to sit by the reservoir and take it all in- the rain, the river, the road and the stillness.

Unlike commercial hill stations, this Kaveri trail offers raw, unfiltered monsoon beauty. It is dotted with picnic spots, dramatic waterfalls, peaceful villages, and sunsets that stay with you. So, whether you are a family, couple, or solo traveller, this route promises both tranquillity and thrill.