From India’s loudest hit to Japan’s poor start? Pushpa 2

The fever of Pushpa 2 has been unstoppable in India cheering fans, whistle-filled theatres, and record-breaking domestic collections. But thousands of miles away in Japan, the film’s journey has begun on an unexpectedly quiet note. Early reports suggest that Pushpa 2 drew fewer than 900 viewers on its opening day in Japanese theatres, a number that has raised eyebrows in trade circles.

This comes as a surprise because Japan has recently emerged as a promising overseas market for Indian cinema. Blockbusters like RRR and Saaho opened to stronger footfalls, building solid fan bases among Japanese audiences who enjoy larger-than-life storytelling. Naturally, expectations were high for Allu Arjun’s rugged red-sandalwood avatar to repeat the magic. The slow start, therefore, has become the new topic of film-industry chatter.

Experts point to a few possible reasons. Unlike RRR, which enjoyed months of international promotion and festival screenings, Pushpa 2 entered Japan with limited publicity. Awareness about Allu Arjun’s stardom is still growing in the region. Add to that stiff competition from local releases and fewer screens, and the result is a softer opening.

Yet, the story is far from over. Japanese moviegoers are known to trust reviews and audience reactions before booking tickets. If strong word-of-mouth kicks in, Pushpa 2 could still gather momentum in the coming days. Some theatre chains have already noted curiosity among young viewers eager to experience India’s signature “mass” cinema.

Meanwhile, in India, Pushpa continues to rule hearts, memes, playlists, and box office charts. His dialogues are trending, his songs are viral, and his swagger has become pop-culture gold.

So while Japan’s first-day numbers may have dimmed the spotlight slightly, Pushpa’s journey abroad is only at the starting line. The question now is simple will the fire spread, or will it flicker out? The weekend will tell.