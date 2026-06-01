From Ivy League careers to café dreams: Top graduates turn entrepreneurs

Bengaluru: In a city known as India’s startup capital, two friends are making waves on social media for choosing passion over prestige. Despite holding degrees from Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore, and landing high-paying jobs at a reputed corporate firm in the United States, the duo decided to quit their lucrative careers to start their own café in Bengaluru.

According to reports, both individuals were already placed in top-tier global companies with compensation packages that many would consider a dream. Their resumes alone were strong enough to open doors to multiple Fortune 500 opportunities. However, instead of continuing in the corporate rat race, they chose to return to India and build something of their own from scratch.

Today, the two friends are successfully running a café in Bengaluru’s thriving startup ecosystem. Their venture is not just a business, but a statement about independence, risk-taking, and redefining success beyond salary packages. The café has quickly gained attention among young professionals, students, and startup enthusiasts visiting the Silicon City.

Their story has gone viral on platforms like LinkedIn and X, where users are calling it an inspiring example of “walking away from comfort zones.” Many social media users have praised their courage, noting that leaving behind a high-paying job abroad requires uncommon conviction.

While most IIT and IIM graduates traditionally pursue roles in consulting, finance, or big tech companies, this duo’s decision reflects a growing shift among young professionals who prefer entrepreneurship and creative freedom over corporate stability.

Their journey is now being widely shared as a motivational example for aspiring entrepreneurs, highlighting that success is not always defined by salary but by the courage to follow one’s own vision.