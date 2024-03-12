From Kaleshwaram probe to housing, Telangana cabinet takes 6 key decisions

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, March 12, announced six key decisions, including a probe into the Kaleshwaram project and housing for the poor.

According to a press release, the cabinet approved the setting up of a judicial commission to investigate the irregularities and corruption allegedly committed in the Kaleshwaram Project under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule.

It will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Pinakini Chandra Ghosh and the report will be submitted within 100 days.

Also, a committee led by retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy will investigate irregularities in the Bhadradri and Yadadri power projects. The commission will also scrutinize the power purchase agreement that the previous BRS government entered into with the Chattisgarh government.

Indiramma housing

Also, under the Indiramma housing scheme, the cabinet approved the construction of 3500 houses in each constituency under the Indiramma housing scheme. 4.5 lakh houses to be built in 2024 with an outlay of Rs 22500 crores.

The cabinet also approved the process to issue white ration cards for eligible beneficiaries soon and the guidelines will be formulated in a couple of days.

It also agreed to set up 16 corporations for OBCs, SCs and STs namely Mudiraj Corporation, Yadava Kurma Corporation, Munnurukapu Corporation, Padmasali Corporation, Perika Corporation, Medara Corporation, Gangaputra Corporation, Lingayath Corporation, Welfare board for economically backward classes, Aryavysya Corporation, Reddy Corporation, Mala and its subsects’ corporation, Madiga and its subsects’ corporation, Komaram Bheem Adivasi Corporation, Sant Sevalal Lambadi Corporation and the Ekalavya Corporation.

Upliftment of women

The cabinet also announced that 25-30 acres of land near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be earmarked for exclusively women-run bazaars.

Rythu Bandhu

The cabinet said that 84% of eligible beneficiaries have already obtained Rythu Bandhu assistance, with plans to increase this to 93% within the next two days.

It also agreed to provide employment opportunities to DSC-2008 qualified teachers and is taking steps to ensure there is no water scarcity during the upcoming summer season.

The Civil Supplies department has been tasked with submitting a report on the segregation of white ration cards and Aarogyasri cards, it further said.