From Neerja to Shershaah, list of movies rejected by Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who turned 30 on 15th of March celebrated her birthday with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor in London. It is also reported that the actress may resume shooting for her Hollywood debut film ‘ Heart of Stone’ in London now. Various B-Town celebrities wished Gangubai Kathiawadi actress her birthday. The actress rose to fame in a short time and managed to make it to the list of top five Indian actresses. On her birthday, let’s take a look at the films she rejected due to various reasons.

Neerja

Alia Bhatt was offered the lead role in the 2016 biographical thriller ‘ Neerja’ but she was later pulled out of the board. According to the reports, the producers rejected Alia as they believed she wasn’t tall enough for the character.

Later, Sonam Kapoor won many accolades for the role she played in the movie.

Thugs of Hindostan

The period action-adventure film that features many Bollywood biggies including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif, among others, was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film could not perform well at the box office as it fell prey to Bycott Bollywood trend. It is reported that Alia Bhatt was offered a role in the film but she rejected to be part of it due to unknown reasons.

Golmaal Again

It is reported that Alia Bhatt was approached to be part of Rohit Shetty’s super successful franchise, Golmaal. Alia was offered the role in the fourth instalment of the film series, Golmaal Again. The actress turned down the role later for unstated reasons. Rohit Shetty then offered the role to Parineeti Chopra.

Saaho

Alia Bhatt was finalised opposite Prabhas in Saaho but the reason the actress left the project was screen time. Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt did not get the required screen time that she was expecting for being part of the project and, hence, rejected it. The role was then offered to Shraddha Kapoor.

Shershaah

Alia Bhatt rejected the film due to her busy schedule otherwise the role played by Kiara Advani was offered to her first. The film was loved by the audience. Shershaah is based on the life of Vikram Batra. The acting skills of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were praised by movie-goers.

Raabta

Alia was offered the role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the romantic action thriller ‘Raabta’ . The actress turned down the offer and Kriti Sanon was offered the same role in the film later.