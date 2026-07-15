From Prakash Raj to Zeenat Aman: Celebs support Sonam Wangchuk

Hyderabad: Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar is finally receiving attention from the entertainment industry. As his fast entered its 18th day on Wednesday, July 15, and reports of severe weight and muscle loss raised alarm, actors, singers and digital creators began using their platforms to demand action and express concern over his health.

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest on June 28, seeking accountability over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in national examinations. The protesters have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and greater protection for students affected by failures in the examination system.

Here’s a look at the entertainment personalities and creators who have raised their voices, not in any particular order.

1. Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman shared a lengthy note describing Wangchuk as one of India’s greatest minds and urged the government to immediately begin a peaceful dialogue with him.

“We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed,” she wrote, stressing that those in power have a responsibility to respond to peaceful protests.

2. Omi Vaidya

Omi Vaidya, remembered as Chatur Ramalingam from the film “3 Idiots,” made an emotional video appeal connecting Wangchuk to the film’s character Phunsukh Wangdu, played by Aamir Khan.

“I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die,” Omi said, before urging viewers to pay attention to Wangchuk’s deteriorating health and support the man who inspired one of Indian cinema’s most popular characters.

3. Purav Jha

Popular YouTuber and content creator Purav Jha also spoke about Wangchuk’s fast in a video that was widely circulated online. He questioned why a peaceful protest seeking accountability was being ignored and urged people not to remain silent while Wangchuk’s health continued to decline.

4. Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj did more than post online. The actor visited Jantar Mantar, met Wangchuk and addressed those participating in the protest.

Sharing photographs from the site, he wrote that he stood “in solidarity with the youngsters” of the country.

5. Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker also reached Jantar Mantar and met Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

“The indefatigable Sonam Wangchuk sir is fighting for your children’s future. All my solidarity and gratitude,” she wrote. While addressing the gathering, Swara also criticised the government and questioned why an award-winning activist had to risk his health to demand basic accountability in the education system.

6. Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya Dhanwanthary praised Wangchuk’s peaceful resistance but urged him to consider ending the fast before his health suffered irreversible damage.

The actor said she hated having to ask him to withdraw his protest, but feared that those in power would remain unaffected even if his condition worsened.

7. Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol extended his support by sharing a photograph of Wangchuk from the protest site along with a broken-heart emoji. Though he did not write a lengthy statement, the actor used his platform to draw attention to the hunger strike.

8. Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah was among the signatories of a joint statement supporting the protesters’ demands while requesting Wangchuk to end his fast.

The statement described the movement as a marathon rather than a sprint and said his strength and leadership would be needed for the longer battle ahead.

9. Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah also signed the appeal expressing concern over Wangchuk’s worsening health. The signatories accused the authorities of neglecting the protesters’ demands and warned that this indifference could further endanger those observing the fast.

10. Chinmayi Sripaada

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada said she hoped Wangchuk would call off his fast, arguing that the authorities appeared unwilling to respond even as his life was being placed at risk.

She expressed concern that the country could lose another important voice while those in power continued with business as usual.

I hope Sonam calls off his fast.



No authority cares for him or any values and his life ends, it is one more person gone for good in a system selling lands forests and water to conglomerates. https://t.co/sY6qDZgWaZ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 11, 2026

11. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik reshared Zeenat Aman’s statement and called Wangchuk a “real hero.”

“He is a real hero. Don’t let him die fighting for our country’s own good,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

12. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reshared a video stating that Wangchuk was not asking for anything unreasonable and was merely demanding accountability from the government.

The post shared by the television actor also questioned why several prominent names from the film industry had remained silent.

13. Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand shared a video urging citizens to support those questioning the government.

She said democracy does not remain alive simply through voting, but through citizens standing up for one another’s rights and refusing to remain indifferent when voices demanding truth and justice are silenced.

14. Sidharth Bhardwaj

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj visited the protest site and said he was supporting the young people seeking answers through the hunger strike.

He expressed hope that the protesters and the authorities would reach a peaceful and effective solution.

15. Kaka

Punjabi singer Ravinder Singh, popularly known as Kaka, visited Jantar Mantar, met Wangchuk and enquired about his health.

Kaka also performed at the protest, singing lines criticising sections of the media and their failure to adequately cover issues affecting ordinary citizens.

16. Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan admitted that she had been unaware of Wangchuk’s hunger strike and urged paparazzi and entertainment media to give the issue greater attention.

“We are so lost in glamour, beauty and controversies that we often end up being avoidant to the things that actually need our attention,” she wrote.

17. Sanjay Kak

Filmmaker Sanjay Kak was another signatory of the joint statement supporting the demands raised by Wangchuk and the CJP. The appeal requested the protesters to protect their health so they could continue leading the larger struggle.

Writer Arundhati Roy also signed the appeal alongside actors, filmmakers, economists, academics and activists. Their statements may have differed in tone, but the message remained the same: Wangchuk’s protest could no longer be ignored, and the government needed to respond before his health deteriorated further.