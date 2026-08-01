Mumbai: When Salman Khan signs a film, it usually comes with a hefty price tag. As one of Bollywood‘s biggest superstars, the actor is known to command over Rs 120 crore per film. However, his reported remuneration for his upcoming project with director Vamshi Paidipally has left many in the industry surprised.

Salman Khan’s fee for SVC 63

According to industry reports, Salman Khan has agreed to charge around Rs 70 crore for SVC 63, a significant drop from his usual fee. The film, backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is expected to release during Eid 2027. Ever since the reports surfaced, fans have been curious about what prompted the superstar to take a pay cut.

If reports are to be believed, the decision has less to do with business and more to do with friendship. Salman is said to have reduced his upfront fee for producer Rafi Kazi, a close friend who reportedly played a key role in bringing the project together and is also associated with its production.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Salman has taken an unconventional approach to his remuneration. Over the years, the superstar has often structured his film deals by taking a share of profits, distribution rights, or satellite and digital revenue instead of relying solely on a fixed acting fee.

Salman is also known for prioritising friendships over financial gains. On several occasions, he has made special appearances in films without charging any money.

While there has been no official announcement from the makers regarding Salman’s remuneration, the reported pay cut has certainly become one of the biggest talking points surrounding SVC 63, adding to the anticipation for the film’s Eid 2027 release.