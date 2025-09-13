From Rs 300 to lakhs? Farah Khan drops hint on Dilip’s salary

Hyderabad: Farah Khan is one of Bollywood’s most popular choreographers and filmmakers. She is the creative mind behind blockbuster movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year. Known for her energetic dance moves and stylish direction, Farah has now found a new way to entertain her fans. She runs a popular YouTube channel where she cooks, chats, and shares fun moments with her longtime cook, Dilip.

Who is Dilip?

Dilip is not just a cook anymore. Thanks to Farah’s vlogs, he has become a fan-favorite YouTube personality. With his innocence, witty replies, and comic timing, Dilip often steals the show. Fans love the duo’s playful banter, where Dilip jokingly demands a salary hike and Farah teases him in return.

How Much Does Dilip Earn?

In her latest vlog at Ashneer Grover’s house, Farah revealed an interesting detail about Dilip’s earnings. Ashneer’s mother recalled that Dilip once worked in Delhi for only Rs. 300. Farah then shared that when he joined her, his first salary was Rs. 20,000. With a laugh, she added, “Now, don’t even ask about his current salary,” hinting that Dilip earns a very handsome amount today.

Farah’s Support for Dilip

Farah has often praised Dilip’s contribution to her vlogs. In an earlier vlog, she revealed he earns more than anyone present and also shared that she supports his children’s education. One child studies in an English-medium school, while another is pursuing a culinary diploma.

A Social Media Star

Since launching in 2024, Farah and Dilip’s vlogs have become a hit, visiting celebrity homes and mixing food with fun. Their chemistry has made Dilip a social media star, even earning them a feature at YouTube FanFest in Mumbai.