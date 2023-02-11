Tendulkar to Ram Charan: Celebs spotted at Hyderabad’s Formula E Race

Hyderabad: The Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix (Formula E Race), the series’ 30th race site, which is going on India’s first street circuit, readied around the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake and by the NTR Gardens. It is India’s first-ever Formula E race event. From the general public to VIPs, several people thronged the event. The event is running successfully and here is the list of celebrities who are spotted during the event which will be written in golden words by the sports-associated persons and historians.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Naga Chaitanya several celebrities and sports persons grace the event. The pictures of these celebrities are doing rounds on social media platforms and it seems that they have enjoyed the event fully. Earlier, on February 10 several personalities also witnessed the free practice of the Formula E Race. Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, and Shikhar Dawan have enjoyed India’s first-ever street circuit in the city.

South actors and actresses have also shown their presence during the final race. It is reported that Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akkineni Akhil, Gautham Ghattamaneni, Namrata Shirodkar, Nara Brahmani, Lakshmi Pranathi, Shilpa Shirodkar and Nag Ashwin are among others who are there to cheer for their favourite drivers.

Check out the pictures of the prominent celebrities below

The final race started at 3:30 PM on February 11.