From tattoos to torn clothes: Loved ones lost in Delhi Red Fort blast

New Delhi: In the chaos that followed the Red Fort blast, tattoos, torn shirts and jackets were all that was left for families to identify the loved ones they lost in the ghastly tragedy that struck the capital city on Monday.

On the corridors of the LNJP Hospital, they clung to hope until it broke, when a familiar pattern of ink, a torn sleeve or a blue shirt confirmed their worst fears.

Among the victims was 34-year-old Amar Kataria, a pharmaceutical businessman from Chandni Chowk. His body was charred beyond recognition, but his family knew it was him when they saw the tattoos he had inked, each dedicated to his parents and wife.

Amar Kataria

What was once a gesture of love became the only proof of his identity.

For some others, even clothing became the last link between the living and the dead.

The blast took place after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 13 and injuring many others.

Idris spent the night searching for his 35-year-old nephew, Mohammad Zunman, a battery-rickshaw driver who ferried passengers through the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk.

Around 9 pm on Monday, Zunman’s GPS signal went silent.

“Police asked us to check the hospital, so we went to the LNJP but he wasn’t there,” Idris said.

“They showed us four bodies, which we couldn’t recognise.”

As the family sat at the Shastri Park police station to file a missing report, a call came, turning their world upside down.

“The caller said a body had been found, come and identify,” Idris said.

Mohammad Zunman

“Some body parts were missing, like legs. We recognised Zunman by his blue shirt and jacket,” he said.

Zunman was the only earning member of his family. His wife, who is physically challenged, sat beside his body through the night, unable to move or speak, Idris said.

“He had three kids. He was only thirty-five. He used to drive his rickshaw in Chandni Chowk every day. Now his children have no one,” he said.

For the family of 30-year-old Pankaj Sahni, the night began on an anxious note and ended in devastation.

His father, Ram Balak Sahni, first saw reports of the blast on TV around 9.30 pm.

Pankaj, a cab driver, left home around 5.30 pm on Monday to drop off a client in the Old Delhi area.

A relative of Pankaj Sahni, who died in the blast near Red Fort

“I started calling him but there was no response,” Ram Balak told PTI.

“My friends also tried, but his phone was unreachable. We rushed to the blast site; it was complete chaos.”

The family tried to register a missing complaint at the Kotwali police station, but were told to return the next morning.

“We kept searching and calling him, but there was still no response,” he said.

“Then a call came from police, asking what was my son wearing. I told them — a shirt and blue jeans.”

The family was called to the LNJP Hospital soon after.

“I thought they would take us to the injured ward,” Ram Balak said.

“But instead they took us to the place where bodies were kept. One of my relatives went inside and identified Pankaj,” said Ram Balak, who performed his younger son’s last rites on Tuesday.

Pankaj’s car was found nearby, completely mangled.

“He was the only earning member in the family,” his father said.

“Our vehicle is gone, and so is our son.”

Thirty-two-year-old Dinesh Mishra of Ganeshpur village in Shravasti district, who had been working at a printing press in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar to support his wife and three children.

Dinesh Mishra

His father, Bhure Mishra, recalled that Dinesh had returned home for Diwali.

“He was a hardworking man. He wanted to give his children a good education. We still can’t believe he is gone,” Bhure said, his voice breaking as neighbours gathered to console the family.

In Meerut, another family was torn apart not only by grief but also by a painful dispute over where to lay their son to rest. Mohsin, 32, who had moved to Delhi two years ago to earn a living by driving an e-rickshaw, died in the blast near the Red Fort while ferrying passengers.

Mohsin

When his body reached his hometown in Lohia Nagar, an emotional disagreement broke out between his wife, Sultana and his parents. While Sultana wanted him buried in Delhi, where they had settled and their children were studying, his parents insisted he be laid to rest in Meerut.

Neighbours and relatives tried to mediate as both sides broke down in tears.

“The blast took Mohsin away, but now even the family is divided,” said a neighbour. After several hours of tension and police intervention, Sultana finally took the body for burial.

Eighteen-year-old Nauman Ansari from Shamli had gone to Delhi to buy cosmetics for his shop when the explosion cut short his life.

“Nauman was killed on the spot while his cousin Aman sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi,” his uncle Furkan told PTI.

Sonu, a relative working near New Delhi Railway Station, said, “Early this morning, I got a call from my uncle saying Nauman was no more and asked me to reach LNJP Hospital.”

DTC conductor Ashok Kumar, 34, from Amroha district, who had been supporting his elderly parents and two young children through his job in Delhi.

Ashok Kumar

Mangled vehicles, torn clothes and the stench of burnt metal still linger in the narrow lanes near the Red Fort. For many who spent the night outside hospitals and police stations, the fragile traces of the ordinary — a tattoo, parts of torn clothing — carried unbearable weight.

The blast did not just rip through metal and glass; it tore through families, leaving them to piece together their loved ones from what little the fire had spared.