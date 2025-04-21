From track to stage: Jennifer Lopez rocks F1 Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah

American superstar Jennifer Lopez made a dazzling appearance at the fifth edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, turning heads both on and off the racetrack during one of the most talked-about Formula 1 (F1) races of the year.

As Ferrari’s VIP guest, the 55-year-old actress and singer toured the paddock, posed with driver Charles Leclerc, and met F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali during her visit on Saturday, April 19.

She wore a skintight hot pink catsuit paired with matching pink sunglasses. Lopez shared a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, “A little Formula 1 sparkle,” which quickly attracted attention from her fans.

That night, she performed live on stage, singing some of her most famous songs. Other big stars joined her, including Usher, Major Lazer, Peggy Gou, and PartyNextDoor, as well as Arab singers like Marwan Pablo, Tul8te, Hisham Abbas, Mostafa Amar, and Hamid El-Shaeri.

In another post, Lopez said: “Thank you @F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah for an unforgettable night… can’t wait to see you all this summer!”

Watch the videos here:

This marked her first Formula 1 concert in 11 years—the last being in Singapore in 2014. She also performed in Saudi Arabia last November at a special fashion event during Riyadh Season.

Lopez is set to kick off her Up All Night Live world tour in early June, with confirmed stops in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).