Fruit vendor praised for snatching gun from shooter in Australia

A Muslim fruit vendor is being praised for snatching the gun from one of the shooters during the terror attack at the Bondi beach in Australia on Sunday, December 14.

A video shared on social media, shows the vendor, identified as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, who ran towards one of the shooters and seize his weapon, before turning the gun round on him, forcing his retreat.

It shows one of the gunmen standing behind a palm tree near a small pedestrian bridge, aiming and shooting his gun towards a target out of shot. Ahmed, who was hiding behind a parked car, is seen leaping out at the attacker, whom he tackled.

Also Read Terror attack in Australia: PM proposes tougher national gun laws

The fruit vendor managed to snatch the gun from the attacker, pushed him to the ground and points the gun towards him. The attacker began to retreat to the bridge. Following the incident, Ahmed raised his hand signaling to the police that he was not one of the shooters.

A fruit vendor is being praised for snatching the gun from one of the shooters during the terror attack at the Bondi beach in Australia on Sunday, December 14.



A video shared on social media, shows the vendor, identified as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, who ran towards one of the… pic.twitter.com/6hsk0RtH00 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 15, 2025

Ahmed was shot while trying to stop the shooter and was hospitalised. According to reports. Ahmed was shot in his arm and hand. At least 11 people died in the terror attack in Sydney during Hanukkah celebrations. At least 1,000 people attended the event.

“He is a hero, 100% he is a hero. He has two shots, one in his arm and one in his hand,” Ahmed’s cousin, Mustafa, was quoted as saying by 7News Australia late on Sunday

In an update early on Monday, Mustafa told the media that Ahmed is fine and that they are waiting to hear from the doctors.

According to a report by the BBC, the Australian police said that the accused are father and son aged 50 and 24 respectively.