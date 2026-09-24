FSSAI seeks ban on making, sale of analogue product as paneer’

The regulator initiated penal action against e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:
FSSAI proposes ban on manufacturing, sale of 'analogue product as paneer'
FSSAI proposes ban on manufacturing, sale of 'analogue product as paneer'

New Delhi: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed banning the manufacture and sale of ‘analogue product as paneer’, as it steps up the clampdown on food adulteration and misleading claims.

Analogue paneer is not a dairy product and is made of constituents not derived from milk.

The Food regulator has issued a draft Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Amendment Regulations, 2026.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

“The amendment is proposed…to restrict manufacturing and sale of analogue product as paneer so as to prevent misleading of consumers regarding the nature and composition of the product,” FSSAI said.

Many states have already banned the manufacturing and sale of analogue paneer.

Products already licensed or registered under ‘Analogue in Dairy Context’ category should discontinue the use of the term ‘paneer’ in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

FSSAI has given 60 days to stakeholders for objections or suggestions on the draft regulations seeking to amend the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

In the dairy context, an analogue is a food made to look, taste, or function like milk or a milk product, but with non-dairy ingredients replacing some or all of the real milk components.

In the last six months, the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators (FBOs) and e-commerce platforms for alleged misleading claims/ labelling and hygiene-related issues, among other violations.

On Wednesday, the regulator initiated penal action against e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances, including misleading claims and sale of prohibited products.

It has also cracked down on energy drink makers and alcoholic beverage companies.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button