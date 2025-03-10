FTG, Canadian Aerospace Co to set up factory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has attracted the first aerospace sector investment from Canada.

The Toronto-headquartered aerospace corporation, Firan Technology Group (FTG) has selected Hyderabad to establish their India manufacturing facility.

Their initial 28,000 sq ft manufacturing unit will be set up in the GMR Aerospace SEZ, adjacent to the Hyderabad International Airport. The company will have an option of expansion of 200% in future.

“The negotiations and discussions with the FTG began in 2023, followed with a few site visits and stakeholders meetings before the project was finalised last week,” says P A Praveen, the Director, Aerospace and Defence, Government of Telangana.

Discussions are underway with other Canadian aerospace companies to also attract them to invest in Hyderabad, he added in a post on LinkedIn.

The FTG, which participated in the Aero Show 2025 in Bengaluru during mid-February, had announced their intention to set up a manufacturing unit in India.

According to the FTG, which specialises in aerospace and defence electronics, the Hyderabad plant will begin production by the end of 2025. It will focus on cockpit products, including backlit panels and higher-level assemblies.

Facility location

The facility will be located in the GMR Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which allows for tariff-free trade with international markets. India’s expanding aerospace and defence sector and investment-friendly policies like the ‘Make in India’, which encourage investments in the country influenced the site selection, said the company in a recent press release.

Brad Blume, President and CEO, FTG Corporation said, “This new manufacturing facility is a significant milestone for FTG, reinforcing our commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. India is a growth market for FTG. We will continue to focus on commercial aerospace and defence avionics, with a special emphasis on Human Machine Interface (HMI) devices.”

The Hyderabad facility will incorporate Lean Manufacturing principles to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The new plant will support the company’s strategic growth and expand its presence in the Indian markets. This expansion aligns with the company’s strategy to strengthen its global presence and tap into India’s growing aerospace market, it added.

Hyderabad is 4th destination

FTG currently operates in Canada, the United States, and China. Hyderabad plant will be its fourth for aerospace manufacturing. It has been expanding its global presence through a number of strategic initiatives. Its plans for an aerospace design and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India, is one of them.

FTG specialises in high-reliability printed circuit boards (PCBs) and avionic sub-systems. The Circuits division of the company makes high-tech, high reliability PCBs to customers in defence and high tech industries. It has a joint venture company in Tianjin, China too.

The Telangana Government has proactively pursued aerospace and defence as major thrust areas under its State industrial policy. It has created multiple, dedicated aerospace and defence parks close to the Hyderabad International airport. Some of them are: Adibatla Aerospace SEZ, Nadergul Aerospace Park, GMR Aerospace SEZ, Hardware Park and TSIIC Composite Park at Ibrahimpatnam.

Hyderabad moving ahead

Consequently, in the last few years, US Aerospace and Defence majors Lockheed Martin, Boeing and GE established multiple production lines jointly with TATAs in Hyderabad. The Aero Engine factory and the largest Engine MRO of Safran (globally) of France, being built in Hyderabad, is the latest of the mega investments in the sector. In addition, a large number of Indian aerospace majors, Small and Medium Enterprises have also established manufacturing facilities producing a wide range of products and technological capabilities.

Telangana is also one of the first among states to come up with its own Drone Policy with provisions to encourage manufacture, testing and certification, training and applications concerning drones and unmanned aerial vehicles