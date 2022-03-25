Fuel price hike: TSRTC increases price of bus passes in Telangana

Hyderabad: Thanks to increasing diesel rates, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TRSTC) has also decided hike the cost of its passes by about Rs 200. New rates will be applicable from April 1.

TSRTC officials confirmed the price hike to Siasat.com. A formal announcement is expected soon.

The cost of an ordinary bus pass has been bumped up from Rs 950 to Rs 1,150, metro express pass from Rs 1,070 to Rs 1,300, metro deluxe pass from Rs 1,185 to Rs 1,450, metro luxury from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,400 and Pushpak pass from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 (all are monthly passes).

TSRTC also hiked the NGO bus pass charges from Rs 320 to Rs 400 for ordinary bus, Rs 450 to Rs 550 for metro express, Rs 575 to Rs 700 for metro deluxe, and Rs 1,090 to Rs 1,350 for MMTS-RTC combo ticket charge.

Last week, A ‘safety cess’ was introduced in the city, and existing rates were rounded-off to the next multiple of Rs 5. The RTC is currently under severe deficit and the corporation is suffering crores of rupees of losses annually.