Fugitive extradited from Republic of Moldova: Punjab police

Punjab Police has extradited a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang from the Republic of Moldova with central agencies’ help, a top police officer said on Saturday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said it was the first-ever extradition from Europe secured by the state police.

Yadav said Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, was wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act, and narcotic offences.

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“This is the first-ever extradition secured by Punjab Police from a European country, marking a significant milestone in our fight against organised crime,” the officer said on X.

Operation Eastern Reach was a six-month international manhunt and was mounted in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) of the Punjab Police with central agencies and international partners, he said.

“I commend Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab & Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) Punjab for their relentless efforts,” Yadav said.

The officer also thanked the Moldovan authorities, Azerbaijan Authorities, IPCU-CBI, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Punjab Police had set up OFTEC, headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Choudhary, to expedite the extradition of foreign-based gangsters.