Full fee reimbursement for polytechnic students from govt schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has provided a major relief for students from economically weaker sections by announcing full fee reimbursement for those who completed their 10th standard in government, Zilla Parishad, Gurukul, and Jawahar Navodaya schools and have now secured admission into polytechnic diploma courses.

As per the new order, students who scored below 1000 rank in the POLYCET entrance exam will also receive full fee reimbursement, regardless of the tuition fee amount.

This important decision was formalized through a Government Order (GO) issued by the Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, clearing the way for the resumption of POLYCET seat allotments, which were delayed for over a week. The first phase of allotments was completed on Tuesday.

Students from SC, ST, and minority communities will receive complete reimbursement, regardless of their rank. For students from other categories, the reimbursement is capped at Rs.14,900.