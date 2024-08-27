Full list of 14 confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: One of the most-watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is all set to kick off, and the excitement is palpable among fans. With a fresh batch of contestants ready to enter the house, the countdown to the premiere has officially begun.

This season promises to be just as thrilling and unpredictable as ever, with a lineup of 14 intriguing contestants confirmed to take part in the controversial reality show.

Here’s a look at the contestants who will be competing this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants List

Vishnupriya Bhimineni Shekar Basha Bezawada Bebakka Nainika Vismaya Sri Aditya Om Model Ravi Teja Director Parameshwar Khayyum Ali Soumya Rao Singer Saketh Anjali Pavan Abhinav Naveen Abhiram Varma

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will premiere on September 1, 2024, on Star Maa. For those who prefer streaming, all episodes will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Adding to the excitement, Akkineni Nagarjuna is returning as the host for the fifth consecutive time. The veteran actor is reportedly charging an impressive Rs 30 crore to host the show this season.

With this star-studded lineup and Nagarjuna’s charismatic hosting, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is set to be another unforgettable season. Fans are eagerly awaiting the drama, challenges, and entertainment that only Bigg Boss can deliver.

