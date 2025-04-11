Mumbai: All eyes are now on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 as fans eagerly await the return of the high-octane reality show. The internet is currently buzzing with speculations about the expected contestants, premiere date, and shooting location for this season.

With the excitement building up, viewers are curious to know which celebrity will take on the daredevil challenges this time around.

A tentative list of participants is doing the rounds online, though the official confirmation will only come in May during the grand launch of the show. The list, however, is not final and tends to change until the last moment with stars being added or backing out due to various reasons.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants List

As per the buzz, the probable Khiladis for season 15 include:

Isha Malviya

Avinash Mishra

Surbhi Jyoti

Erica Fernandes

Karan Kundrra

Munawar Faruqui

Dhanashree Verma

Mallika Sherawat

Digvijay Singh Rathee

Krushal Ahuja

Niti Taylor

Khushboo Patani

Gaurav Khanna

Chum Darang

While fans are already rooting for their favorites, speculations suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 might premiere on July 27 on Colors TV, with the shoot likely to kick off by the end of next month.

Which celebrity from the above list are you excited to watch in KKK 15? Comment below and stay tuned to Siasat.com for all the latest updates and the official contestant reveal!