Bollywood is growing bigger and stronger every year. Earlier, people mostly watched Hindi movies in theaters. But now, many are enjoying them on OTT platforms like Netflix. Whether it’s a big-budget action film or a feel-good love story, Bollywood movies are getting millions of views online.

This success is thanks to both star power and strong storytelling. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani have brought massive attention to Bollywood on Netflix.

Netflix is helping these movies reach people across India and even in other countries. Many viewers now wait for movies to release online, especially if they missed the theater shows. Netflix is also giving a second chance to films that didn’t do well in cinemas, but found success online.

Top 10 Most Viewed Bollywood Movies on Netflix

Here are the top 10 Hindi movies with the highest views on Netflix:

1. Jawan – 31.9 million views

2. Gangubai Kathiawadi – 29.64 million

3. Laapataa Ladies – 29.5 million

4. Animal – 29.2 million

5. Crew – 27.2 million

6. Fighter – 26.3 million

7. Shaitaan – 24 million

8. Dunki – 19.8 million

9. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway – 18.9 million

10. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar – 18.5 million

From action-packed thrillers to emotional dramas and family stories, Bollywood movies are now reaching homes all over the world. Netflix is making it easy for people to watch anytime, anywhere.