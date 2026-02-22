Full list of winners from the 70th Filmfare Awards South (Telugu)

Hyderabad: The 70th Filmfare Awards South ceremony took place on February 21st, 2026, at the Adlux Convention Centre in Kochi, Kerala, supported by Kerala Tourism. This grand event brought together stars from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema to honour the outstanding achievements in acting, music, direction, and more.

Here is the complete list of winners from the Telugu category:

Best Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Film (Critics'): Lucky Baskhar (Venky Atluri)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja (Hanu-Man)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Katha Kaadu)

Best Actress (Critics'): Kajal Aggarwal (Satyabhama)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Anjali (Gangs of Godavari)

Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Lyrics: Ramjogayya Sastry ("Chuttamalle" – Devara: Part 1)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sri Krishna ("Kurchi Madathapetti" – Guntur Kaaram)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao ("Chuttamalle" – Devara: Part 1)

Best Debut Director: Yadhu Vamsi (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Debut Male: Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Debut Female: Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha)

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD); Ramakrishna & Monika (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Best Choreography: Sekhar Master ("Kurchi Madathapetti" – Guntur Kaaram)

A Historic Victory for Pushpa 2

This year, Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest winner, taking home major awards including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor for Allu Arjun. The film’s success was also reflected in other categories such as music and choreography, cementing its place as one of the year’s most influential films in Telugu cinema.