Fundraiser play to celebrate Sahir Ludhianvi’s legacy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Art for Causes (AFC) organisation is set to stage a captivating fundraiser play titled “Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon,” spotlighting the life, poetry, and film compositions of the legendary Sahir Ludhianvi.

The play promises an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts of poetry and cinema alike.

Scheduled to enthrall audiences in Hyderabad, the play will take place on Saturday, February 24, at 7 pm, hosted at the prestigious Shilpakala Vedika venue. This much-anticipated event offers an opportunity for patrons to delve into the profound artistry of Sahir Ludhianvi.

Donor passes are available at multiple price points to accommodate various preferences and budgets. Interested individuals can secure their passes through BookMyShow or by contacting Renu Swarup at 9849015313. Passes are priced at 10,000, 5,000, 3,000, and 750 rupees respectively.

The overwhelming response to the play is evident, with three consecutive sold-out shows in Mumbai and the forthcoming fourth show, scheduled for February 12th at the esteemed Kamani Auditorium in Delhi, already sold out in advance.

Under the banner of ART for CAUSES, the NGO behind the production, endeavors extend beyond the realm of entertainment. The organization is committed to fostering positive change by providing educational opportunities for underprivileged children at both school and college levels. Additionally, they extend crucial support to economically disadvantaged Type 1 Diabetes patients through medical consultations, monitoring, and provision of essential medications.

For those passionate about art, philanthropy, and social impact, the AFC fundraiser play offers a unique chance to contribute to meaningful causes while experiencing the enduring legacy of Sahir Ludhianvi’s literary genius.