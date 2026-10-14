Future City Police nabs interstate drug peddlers from Keralam

Hyderabad: The Future City Police Commissionerate’s Maheshwaram Zone Special Operations Team (SOT) apprehended two suspected interstate drug peddlers from Keralam at Kadthal X Roads, Kadthal Mandal, on Wednesday, October 14.

Acting on reliable information, the SOT team apprehended the duo allegedly involved in procuring and selling crystal methamphetamine for illegal profits.

The two men have been identified as 34-year-old Bavandal Ummar Abdul Azeez from Palakkad, Kozhikode, and 32-year-old Hamsath Shanas from Kasaragod, both districts in Keralam. The duo also showed cloth business as their occupation.

Police also seized 170 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, two smartphones, and a car. The two men and the seized property were handed over to Kadthal Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action.

The police are also looking for two suspected sources: Keralam native Siddqui and Rinku Thakur from Himayath Nagar.