Future City to be Telangana’s crown jewel: Dy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday, June 10, said the newly launched Future City Development Authority (FCDA) would emerge as a transformative force in Telangana’s development journey, drawing comparisons to the role played by Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad in shaping the state’s economic and urban landscape.

Speaking at the inauguration of the FCDA headquarters, Vikramarka said the authority is envisioned as a landmark institution that will spearhead the development of Bharat Future City, the Telangana government’s ambitious greenfield urban project on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“Just as Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad brought immense recognition and growth to this region, the Future City Development Authority will become a jewel in Telangana’s development story,” he said.

The deputy chief minister noted that several villages have voluntarily sought inclusion within the FCDA limits, reflecting growing public confidence in the project. He said local residents and public representatives have submitted applications requesting that their villages be integrated into the authority’s jurisdiction.

గతంలో హైదరాబాద్, సికింద్రాబాద్, సైబరాబాద్ మహానగరాలు ఈ ప్రాంతానికి ఎంత కీర్తిని తీసుకువచ్చాయో, భవిష్యత్తులో 'ఫ్యూచర్ సిటీ డెవలప్‌మెంట్ అథారిటీ' యావత్ తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రానికి ఒక మణిహారంగా నిలవబోతోంది. ఈ మహాకార్యానికి నాందిగా నూతన కార్యాలయాన్ని ప్రారంభించుకున్నాం.



ఈ అపూర్వ అభివృద్ధిలో… pic.twitter.com/ig3kBx6BGs — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) June 12, 2026

Responding to these aspirations, Vikramarka said he requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy from the event dais to formally approve the inclusion of such villages into the FCDA.

The inauguration of the FCDA headquarters marks a key milestone in the government’s plans to develop Bharat Future City as a world-class urban centre.

Future City answer to every Indian’s aspiration: CM

Earlier, chief minister Revanth Reddy described the project as the answer to every Indian’s aspiration for a modern, well-planned and efficiently managed city.

In a message shared on social media, the chief minister said the occasion would be remembered for generations as it marked the beginning of a transformative urban development initiative.

He noted that the FCDA headquarters itself was completed in less than six months, crediting the achievement to the dedication and commitment of the teams involved.

Inspiration from South Korea, Japan, Germany

The state government has positioned Bharat Future City as a flagship project designed to compete with leading global urban centres. Revanth Reddy has previously stated that Telangana is drawing inspiration from countries such as South Korea, Japan and Germany, as well as internationally acclaimed cities including Singapore and New York.

According to the chief minister, the objective is to build Bharat Future City as a future-ready urban hub that meets international standards in planning, infrastructure, sustainability and economic development, while creating opportunities for investment, innovation and employment.