Futures STT hike rattles markets as Sensex, Nifty slide nearly 2 pc

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty dived sharply by nearly 2 per cent on Sunday, February 1, logging their worst decline in years on a Budget day, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a hike in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives.

Reversing the early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged sharply by 2,370.36 points or 2.88 per cent to slide below the 80,000-mark at 79,899.42 in afternoon trade as the finance minister announced a hike in STT on futures contracts to 0.05 per cent from the current 0.02 per cent.

The barometer settled at 80,722.94, down 1,546.84 points or 1.88 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 495.20 points or 1.96 per cent to settle at 24,825.45. During the day, it tumbled 748.9 points or 2.95 per cent to 24,571.75.

Stock exchanges held a special Budget Day trading session on Sunday in view of the budget presentation by Sitharaman for the next financial year.

Sensex and Nifty logged their worst decline in years on a Budget day. Earlier on February 1, 2020, the 30-share BSE benchmark had ended 2.42 per cent lower, and the Nifty tanked 2.51 per cent.

Investors’ wealth eroded sharply by Rs 9.40 lakh crore on Sunday, tracking a sharp decline in equities. Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 9,40,581.75 crore to Rs 4,50,61,658.60 crore (USD 4.90 trillion) in a single day.

“Market unease, however, is centred on the increase in STT on F&O, particularly the sharper hike on futures. This comes on the back of higher capital gains taxes last year, raising overall transaction costs for market participants,” Pranav Haridasan, MD and CEO, Axis Securities, said.

Futures are a margined, risk-managed product and not typically the primary source of retail excess, which raises questions on whether higher STT will deliver the desired outcome or instead weigh on liquidity, participation and India’s market cost competitiveness, he noted.

“These concerns are being voiced by foreign investors and domestic traders, and are reflected in the immediate market reaction,” Haridasan added.

From the 30 Sensex firms, State Bank of India tanked 5.61 per cent, while Adani Ports lost 5.53 per cent.

Bharat Electronics, ITC, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries were also among the laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Titan were the gainers.

Among indices, BSE PSU Bank dived the most by 5.60 per cent, metal tanked 3.85 per cent, commodities (3.35 per cent), energy (3.14 per cent), capital goods (3.02 per cent), utilities (2.98 per cent), industrials (2.66 per cent) and power (2.52 per cent).

IT and BSE Focused IT were the winners

A total of 2,375 stocks declined while 1,759 advanced and 175 remained unchanged on the BSE.

“The increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT), especially in futures and options, is likely to act as a marginal negative for foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows in the near term, particularly for high-frequency and derivative-focused global funds,” Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking, said.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,251.37 crore on Friday, January 30, according to exchange data.

“The proposed increased STT in F&O is a dampener for capital market entities in the short term, but may augur well in the long term,” HDFC Securities’ managing director and chief executive Dhiraj Relli said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojt Investments Limited, said, The budget supports sectors affected by global trade tariffs and focuses on emerging areas of development, including data centers, GCC, semiconductors, biopharma, rare earth elements, and manufacturing.

Additionally, it extends support to traditional sectors like textiles, aquaculture, and MSMEs, which have been impacted by global protectionist trade policies, he said.

“Despite these measures, the market’s reaction has been negative, primarily due to low expectations, limited outlays and the negative bias created by the increased Securities Transaction Tax (STT) for futures, triggering a knee-jerk response,” Nair noted.

Asian and European markets are closed on Sunday due to holidays. US markets ended lower on Friday.

“The Finance Minister’s proposal to raise STT on futures to 0.05% is structurally negative for the capital market ecosystem, particularly F&O-driven businesses. Higher transaction costs are likely to reduce trading volumes, dampen short-term momentum, and lower profitability for active market participants. FII participation in derivatives may also moderate as post-tax trading efficiency declines, impacting overall liquidity.

“This can create a cascading effect on revenue streams of broking companies, exchanges, AMCs, and depositories, which are closely linked to market turnover. With derivatives volumes already shrinking in recent months, the hike may further pressure near-term earnings visibility. While fiscally supportive, the measure poses headwinds for capital-market-linked stocks,” Raj Gaikar, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said.

“Indian equity markets witnessed sharp, event-driven volatility during the special Budget Day session, with benchmark indices slipping into a risk-off mode as investors digested the Union Budget 2026-27.

“Initial optimism faded quickly as higher transaction costs driven by the increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on equity derivatives-and the lack of strong measures to revive foreign capital inflows weighed on sentiment and near-term liquidity expectations,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

On Friday, the Sensex declined 296.59 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 82,269.78. The Nifty dropped 98.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 25,320.65.