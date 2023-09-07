G20 summit: Macron to arrive on Sep 9 on 2-day visit

G20 summit under India's presidency is scheduled to take place between September 9-10.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th September 2023 9:40 pm IST
France backs India's bid for permanent membership in reformed UNSC, NSG
President of France Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Twitter.

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in New Delhi on September 9 for a two-day visit to attend the G20 summit, according to official sources.

The G20 summit under India’s presidency is scheduled to take place between September 9-10.

Sources further said that Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting likely over lunch at the end of the G20 summit on September 10.

MS Education Academy

The two had met in July, during Modi’s visit to France to attend the Bastille Day parade.

Also Read
Pochampally silk ikat saree, Sandalwood Sitar: PM Modi’s gifts to Macrons

During his visit, Macron will have bilateral meetings with other world leaders, particularly with his Brazilian and Indonesian counterparts Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Joko Widodo, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, according to the French Embassy in India.

Macron is likely to hold a press conference at the embassy prior to his departure from India. He will depart for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.

The French President, through the G20 summit, will continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, official sources said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th September 2023 9:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button