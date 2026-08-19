Gachibowli police nab 3 interstate peddlers, seize Rs 16L drugs

A total of 95.41 gram MDMA worth Rs 11 lakh and 50 gram of OG Kush worth Rs 5 lakh was from their possession.

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Gachibowli police nab interstate peddlers, seize Rs 16L drugs
Gachibowli police nab interstate peddlers, seize Rs 16L drugs

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli Police nabbed three drug peddlers along with 16 drug consumers and seized drugs worth Rs 16 lakh from their possession on Wednesday, August 19.

The peddlers have been identified as 26-year-old Md Razal Abdul Gafoor, 22-year-old Navina KD, and 26-year-old Koripella Yashwanth Sai Shanmukh.

A total of 95.41 grams of MDMA worth Rs 11 lakh and 50 grams of OG Kush worth Rs 5 lakh were seized.

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According to the police, Yashwanth was arrested near Kingdom Pub Road, Vattinagulapally, along with 16 consumers on August 11. Upon questioning, he revealed that he had procured the MDMA from Gafoor, a resident of Kerala, and Navina, a resident of Bangalore.

Police apprehended Gafoor in Thrissur, Kerala, on August 18. He allegedly admitted to giving 44.41 grams of MDMA to Yashwanth, which he had procured from a Nigerian called Sam.

On the same day, police arrested Navina from her residence at Begur, Bengaluru. Police reportedly found 51 grams of MDMA and 50 grams of OG Kush at her house, which she had procured from her friend Aneshwar, a resident of Kerala.

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