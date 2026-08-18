Hyderabad: 22 kg ganja seized from Quthbullapur, two held

Hyderabad: A man and a woman were arrested by Jeedimetla Police on Monday, August 17, near Krishna Kunja Garden in Quthbullapur, and around 22 kg of ganja was seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Suresh Laxman Pawar, 41 and Surekha Ankush Rayndre, 39, both residents of Sonal Nagar near Jalna Railway Station in Maharashtra.

A case has been registered at Jeedimetla Police Station under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the ganja and its intended destination.