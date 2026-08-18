Hyderabad: 22 kg ganja seized from Quthbullapur, two held

Both accused are residents of Maharashtra.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Group of police officers and officials inspecting a crime scene outdoors.

Hyderabad: A man and a woman were arrested by Jeedimetla Police on Monday, August 17, near Krishna Kunja Garden in Quthbullapur, and around 22 kg of ganja was seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Suresh Laxman Pawar, 41 and Surekha Ankush Rayndre, 39, both residents of Sonal Nagar near Jalna Railway Station in Maharashtra.

A case has been registered at Jeedimetla Police Station under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the ganja and its intended destination.

Subhan Bakery
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button