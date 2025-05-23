Gachibowli to Malakpet: How Hyderabad’s areas got their names

If you are a history and travel enthusiast, chances are, you’ve found yourself wondering how the lanes and localities of Hyderabad came to be known by such unique names. From the royal-sounding Banjara Hills to the almost comical Malakpet, every neighbourhood carries with it a story. Some are rooted in legend, some in language, some in lineage and some in long-lost professions. These aren’t just names on Hyderabad’s map but are clues tied to the city’s past, tied to royal families and even personal nicknames that stuck around for centuries.

To piece together these stories, Siasat.com went on a deep dive into Dharmendra Prasad’s book, Social and Cultural Geography of Hyderabad City: A Historical Perspective. The result? We take you on a walk through Hyderabad’s history, one name at a time.

Etymology of the areas in Hyderabad

1. Khairatabad- This prominent area is named after Qutb Shahi princess Khairatunnisa Begum. She was the sister of Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, founder of Hyderabad.

2. Banjara Hills- As the name suggests, the nomadic Banjara tribes once lived in this area before the elite of Hyderabad started settling here in 1920.

3. Dabirpura- Derives its name from the Persian title ‘Dabir-ul-Mulk’, meaning ‘Secretary of the Realm’. The term dabir refers to scholar, reflecting the area’s historical association with learned individuals.

4. Malakpet- The name traces its origins to Malik Yaqoub, a faithful servant of Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah of the Golconda dynasty. In recognition of his service, the Sultan granted him a land in the area. Malik Yaqoub established his residence and a market there, leading the locality to be named “Malikpet,” which eventually evolved into “Malakpet.”

5. Somajiguda- It is named after the Pundit Sonaji (changed to Somaji), who was an employee in the reserve of Roy Rayan Sham Raj in 1853.

6. Gachibowli- Translated literally to ‘Lime Well’, it refers to the presence of a stepwell in this Hyderabadi area that was lined with limestone plaster.

7. Moti Galli- Located to the south of Hyderabad’s Lad Bazaar, this area was the centre of the ‘moti’ or pearl trade in the Qutb Shah era, thus explaining its name.

8. Abids– This bustling area of Hyderabad is named after a jew, Albert Abid, who was the valet and steward in charge of the wardrobe of the sixth Nizam.

9. Troop Bazaar- This bazaar was established to cater for the British troops that were stationed at the Chaderghat Residency after the July 1857 attacks by Maulvi Alauddin and Turrebaz Khan.

10. Fateh Maidan- This historic site in Hyderabad was named in 1687 after the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb triumphed over the Golconda Sultanate. During the siege of the Golconda Fort, Aurangzeb’s army camped on this open ground.

11. Gunfoundry- It is named after the cannon foundry, which was built by the French General Monsieur Raymond in 1795. It is also called ‘Top ka Sancha’, which is a literal translation of Gunfoundry.

12. Doodhbowli- As the name suggests, this Hyderabadi area got its name from milkmen who would reach the well to sell their milk near Fateh Darwaza in the Old City.

13. Mallepally- Its name is believed to come from ‘Malay’ settlers who once lived in the area, combined with ‘pally’ meaning village in Telugu.

14. Tarnaka- Translating to ‘wired checkpost’, which was built to protect the Nawab’s mango orchard. The outhouse of the orchard guard was built here.

15. AC Guards- The AC in the name stands for African Cavalry Guards, referring to the regiment of African-origin soldiers who served as elite bodyguards to the sixth and seventh Nizams of Hyderabad.

Know an area with an interesting backstory? Share it with us in the comments below. Your neighborhood might be hiding a gem of history too!