Gadar 2 star cast remunerations revealed: Check out the details

Mumbai: With its star-studded cast, the much-anticipated sequel of Bollywood, “Gadar 2,” is already making waves in the entertainment industry. Following the enormous success of its predecessor, this film promises to be an enthralling blend of drama, action, and romance that audiences have been anticipating.

The disclosed fees of the leading actors have sparked discussions and curiosity among fans and industry enthusiasts as the cast comes into the spotlight.

Fees for the Cast

1. Sunny Deol – 20 Crores

Sunny Deol, the iconic action hero and central figure of the original “Gadar” franchise, returns with a powerful presence and a significant 20 crores for his role. With his unrivalled intensity and charisma, Deol is sure to leave an indelible mark on the big screen once more.

2. Ameesha Patel – 2 Crores

Ameesha Patel, who rose to prominence for her role in the first installment, reprises her role with grace and charm in this sequel. Patel’s involvement, for a fee of 2 crores, adds a touch of nostalgia to the sequel, evoking memories of the romantic chemistry that enchanted audiences years ago.

3. Utkarsh Sharma – 1 Crore

Utkarsh Sharma, best known for his debut role in the original “Gadar,” continues his film career with a one-crore fee. His youthful energy and acting prowess promise to add a new dimension to the plot.

4. Simrat Kaur – 80 Lakhs

Simrat Kaur, a newcomer, joins the ensemble for a fee of 80 lakhs. Her inclusion as a rising star demonstrates the filmmakers’ commitment to introducing new talent while maintaining the franchise’s essence.

5. Luv Sinha – 60 Lakhs

With a fee of 60 lakhs, Luv Sinha adds his distinct flair to the mix. Coming from a family of accomplished actors, his role in “Gadar 2” is expected to add depth and versatility to the story.

“Gadar 2” is more than just a movie; it’s a trip back in time, reviving memories of a time that captured the hearts of millions. The star cast, with varying fees, features a mix of experienced and emerging talent, promising a cinematic experience that will appeal to both old and new fans. The disclosed fees add a layer of intrigue to the excitement surrounding the film’s release as the cast prepares to bring this saga to life once more. “Gadar 2” is poised to make its own mark in the annals of Indian cinema, with the perfect blend of nostalgia and new perspectives.