Gaddar Awards 2024: Full winners list and top highlights

Hyderabad: The first Gaddar Telangana Film Awards were held on June 14 at HITEX, Hyderabad. It was a star-studded evening where top actors, directors, and technicians from Telugu cinema were honoured. The awards were launched by the Telangana government to celebrate the best films and performances since the state was formed in 2014. They are named after the legendary revolutionary singer Gaddar.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gave away the awards. Each winner received a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh and a citation.

Allu Arjun’s Big Win

Actor Allu Arjun received the Best Leading Actor award for his performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule. He gave a heartfelt speech, thanked his fans, and even performed a dialogue from the film. His presence at the event became the biggest highlight, especially since there were past issues with the government. But now, all is well, and fans were happy to see him and CM Revanth Reddy together on stage.

Humbled and grateful to receive the Gaddar Award for Best Actor for #Pushpa2.



My heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana, The Honourable CM Sri @revanth_anumula Garu, Deputy CM @Bhatti_Mallu Garu, Cinematography Minister @KomatireddyKVR Garu, #DilRaju garu & all the Jury… pic.twitter.com/pAm5HBjU3E — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 14, 2025

Complete List of Winners

Main Awards:

Best Director : Nag Ashwin – Kalki 2898 AD

: Nag Ashwin – Kalki 2898 AD Best Leading Actor : Allu Arjun – Pushpa 2: The Rule

: Allu Arjun – Pushpa 2: The Rule Best Leading Actress : Nivetha Thomas – 35 Chinna Katha Kadu

: Nivetha Thomas – 35 Chinna Katha Kadu First Best Feature Film : Kalki 2898 AD

: Kalki 2898 AD Second Best Feature Film : Pottel

: Pottel Third Best Feature Film: Lucky Baskhar

Other Categories:

Best Supporting Actor : SJ Suryah – Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

: SJ Suryah – Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Best Supporting Actress : Saranya Pradeep – Ambajipeta Marriage Band

: Saranya Pradeep – Ambajipeta Marriage Band Best Music Director : Bheems Ceciroleo – Razakar

: Bheems Ceciroleo – Razakar Best Male Singer : Sid Sriram – Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

: Sid Sriram – Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Best Female Singer : Shreya Ghoshal – Pushpa 2: The Rule

: Shreya Ghoshal – Pushpa 2: The Rule Best Film on Social Themes : Committee Kurrollu

: Committee Kurrollu Best Children’s Film : 35 Chinna Katha Kadu

: 35 Chinna Katha Kadu Best Film on Environment/History : Razakar

: Razakar Best Debut Director : Yadu Vamsi – Committee Kurrollu

: Yadu Vamsi – Committee Kurrollu Best Entertainment Film : Aay

: Aay Best Comedians : Satya & Vennela Kishore – Mathu Vadalara 2

: Satya & Vennela Kishore – Mathu Vadalara 2 Best Child Artists : Arun Dev – 35 Chinna Katha Kadu, Haarika – Mercy Killing

: Arun Dev – 35 Chinna Katha Kadu, Haarika – Mercy Killing Best Story Writer : Siva Paladugu – Music Shop Murthy

: Siva Paladugu – Music Shop Murthy Best Screenplay : Venky Atluri – Lucky Baskhar

: Venky Atluri – Lucky Baskhar Best Lyricist : Chandra Bose – Raju Yadav

: Chandra Bose – Raju Yadav Best Cinematographer : Vishwanath Reddy – Gaami

: Vishwanath Reddy – Gaami Best Editor : Navin Nooli – Lucky Baskhar

: Navin Nooli – Lucky Baskhar Best Audiographer : Aravind Menon – Gaami

: Aravind Menon – Gaami Best Choreographer : Ganesh Acharya – Devara

: Ganesh Acharya – Devara Best Art Director : Nitin Zihani Choudhary – Kalki 2898 AD

: Nitin Zihani Choudhary – Kalki 2898 AD Best Action Director : Chandra Shekar Rathod – Gangster

: Chandra Shekar Rathod – Gangster Best Makeup Artist : Nalla Seenu – Razakar

: Nalla Seenu – Razakar Best Costume Designers: Archana Rao & Ajay Kumar – Kalki 2898 AD

Special Jury Awards:

Dulquer Salmaan – Lucky Baskhar

– Lucky Baskhar Ananya Nagalla – Pottel

– Pottel Sujith & Sandeep – KA

– KA Prashanth Reddy & Rajesh Kallepalli – Raju Yadav

– Raju Yadav Faria Abdullah (Special Mention) – Mathu Vadalara 2

Lifetime & Special Awards:

NTR National Award : Nandamuri Balakrishna

: Nandamuri Balakrishna Paidi Jairaj Film Award : Mani Ratnam

: Mani Ratnam BN Reddy Award : Sukumar

: Sukumar Kantha Rao Award : Vijay Deverakonda

: Vijay Deverakonda Raghupathi Venkaiah Award: Yandamuri Veerendranath

Allu Arjun’s presence, Balakrishna’s fun moments, and the reunion of many stars made it an unforgettable night. Fans can only hope this tradition continues every year!