Gal Gadot says social media has made the world ‘very confusing’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who has four daughters Alma, Maya, Daniella and Ori, believes the ever-increasing dependence on social media platforms is actually unhealthy for the minds of young women.

The “Wonder Woman” star, who has been married to businessman Jaron Varsano since 2008, told DuJour magazine: “I always tell my kids that for me, growing up was so much easier than it is for you. They grew up with all these filters. With curated postings.”

“They think it’s real, not knowing that it’s been totally filtered and retouched.I tell them, ‘Whatever you see out there, it’s false, not true.’ It’s a very confusing world for a girl.”

Gadot’s family home was “very, very quiet” during her own childhood. However, she quipped that her home life is now “mayhem”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I wanted to have a messy home with mayhem and all that.”

The actress actually relishes the noise and energy created by her children.

She said: “If you come to my house, they laugh, they fight, they cry. It’s a whole range of emotions, and I love it. Yes, it’s a lot. I juggle. I do my best and we have help and my husband does the best job as a dad. I don’t sleep a lot.”

Gadot previously admitted that it’s not easy to balance her acting career with her family life.

The star told Glamour magazine in 2020: “You have to balance between having a career and having a family. It’s something that is always a handful and my career takes a lot.”

Earlier the actress had revealed that she was “scared to death” after a blood clot was discovered in her brain in February 2024, right before she gave birth to her daughter Ori.

She said on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: “I had a huge scare. All of a sudden, I realised what it means to be scared to death.”

Gadot suffered from headaches for weeks before the issue was correctly diagnosed, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress was also “very pregnant” when her symptoms began.

Gadot shared: “I had major headaches for three weeks and I was seeing doctors and different neurologists.”

Initially, doctors blamed the actress’ headaches on migraines and hormones. But the actress’ mother convinced the actress to seek an MRI scan.

She added: “They found out this horrible thing and we were rushed to the hospital. And they got the baby out immediately. I went through a thrombectomy.”