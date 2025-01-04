Game Changer: Kiara Advani ditches south promotions, why?

Mumbai: The much-awaited film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025, with massive hype surrounding its release. The film, which will be launched on a grand scale in multiple languages, including Hindi, is being aggressively promoted across India.

In the South, where Ram Charan enjoys an immense fan base, the promotional events have been highly awaited. However, fans received disappointing news as actress Kiara Advani has opted out of the South promotions.

Kiara Advani’s Absence from South Promotions

Due to her packed schedule, Kiara was unable to allocate time for the Southern promotional tour of Game Changer. She participated in the Hindi promotions instead, making appearances on popular platforms such as Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan and The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Hindi promotions wrapped up yesterday and her decision to skip the South promotions of Game Changer is sure to upset Ram Charan’s fans.

Ram Charan Takes the Lead in Promotions

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has stepped in to lead the promotional activities in the South. He is set to attend a grand pre-release event in Rajahmundry today, followed by a promotional event in Chennai tomorrow, and a press meet in Bengaluru on January 6.

#RamCharan’s #GameChanger garnered huge 180+ MILLION VIEWS in 24 hours across All Platforms. pic.twitter.com/OIsrhFVGoZ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 3, 2025

Game Changer Trailer

The film’s highly anticipated trailer, released recently, has only heightened the excitement among fans. Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of a righteous IAS officer taking on corrupt politicians, showcasing his intense and action-packed avatar. While details about Kiara’s role remain under wraps, her stunning appearance in the trailer hints at her pivotal support for Ram Charan’s mission in the story.