Game Changer: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s first song released

Mumbai: On the occasion of actor Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers of ‘Game Changer’ treated fans to a fun track ‘Jaragandi’ from the film, which also stars Kiara Advani.

The lyrical video of the song shows Kiara and Ram Charan ruling the dance floor with their dynamic energy. Both are dressed in vibrant traditional outfits. Kiara and Ram dance in a muddy field as they are joined by a host of people.

The upbeat dance number is sung by singers Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan with lyrics by Anantha Sriram. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S.

Dropping a still from the song, Kiara took to Instagram and wished Ram Charan a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday my dearest RC!! Here’s our MEGA MASS BLAST.. let the celebrations begin @AlwaysRamCharan #Jaragandi Song out now,” she captioned the post.

The film’s story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The film’s promotional material also aligns with what’s described by the platform.

Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu’s 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

S. Shankar has directed the film.

Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film that also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. A R Rahman will compose the music for the film.

Ram Charan expressed excitement about working with Janhvi Kapoor and said, “Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari.”

Recently, Ram Charan’s 17th film was also announced.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Ram updated his fans about his new movie. He confirmed his latest collaboration with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for a new film.