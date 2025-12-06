Game of Thrones actress filmed while parts of her brain were dying

Hyderabad: Before she became the famous “Mother of Dragons,” Emilia Clarke was a young actress with big dreams and little fame. Born in London and raised in England, she loved acting from a young age and trained in drama. Like many young performers, she worked hard in small roles, never knowing a worldwide opportunity was coming.

That opportunity arrived when she was chosen to play Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Her character grew from a scared girl into a powerful queen, and millions of fans grew with her. Emilia’s performance made her world-famous and turned her into one of television’s biggest stars.

But while audiences watched her rise, her real life was in danger. In February 2011, just after Season 1 was filmed, Emilia collapsed at a gym with sudden, severe pain in her head. Doctors discovered she had suffered a life-threatening brain aneurysm. Emergency surgery saved her life, but when she woke up, she could not speak properly. Words came out as nonsense. She had developed aphasia; her brain could not form language. For an actress, the fear was overwhelming. She thought her career might be over.

Slowly, her speech returned. But doctors then found a second aneurysm. Despite the risk, Emilia returned to filming Season 2 only weeks later. No one on set knew what she had survived.

In 2013, after Season 3, the second aneurysm burst. This time the damage was worse. Surgeons had to open her skull and place titanium plates in her head. Parts of her brain were left damaged, and doctors warned she might never fully recover.

Still, she returned. Season after season, Emilia gave powerful performances. Viewers had no idea she was acting with pain, fear, and uncertainty behind the scenes. To doctors, it was a miracle she could speak let alone perform.

In 2019, she shared her story with the world in a personal essay. It touched millions. Survivors wrote to thank her for giving them hope.

That same year, Emilia started a charity called SameYou to help brain injury and stroke patients receive better care. It has raised money, supported hospitals, and helped many people rebuild their lives.

In 2024, Prince William awarded Emilia an MBE for her work helping others.

Today, Emilia Clarke continues to act, speak, and inspire. She once flew dragons on screen.