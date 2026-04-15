Game of Thrones movie title announced: ‘Aegon’s Conquest’

Their story was also explored in the prequels House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 15th April 2026 2:41 pm IST
Image from Game of Thrones featuring Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in a snowy landscape.
'Game of Thrones' movie

Los Angeles: The new “Game of Thrones” movie now has a working title, “Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest”.

The title was unveiled as part of Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas last night where the first-ever big-screen “Game of Thrones” epic was shown as part of Warner Bros.’ “2027 and beyond” slate, reported Variety.

The movie will follow the original conqueror Aegon I Targaryen from George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels. Also known as Aegon the Conqueror, he built the famous Iron Throne at the centre of “Game of Thrones” by forging the swords of all those he defeated in the battle.

Subhan Bakery

According to Martin’s book “Fire and Blood”, Aegon was the first to unite the seven kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.

The House Targaryen is known for their control over dragons and marrying within the family. Their story was also explored in the prequels “House of the Dragon” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

“Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest” will be written by Beau Willimon, who was previously the showrunner of Netflix’s “House of Cards” and a writer on Disney+’s hit “Star Wars” show “Andor.” 

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The “Game of Thrones” world continues with the release of the third season of “House of the Dragon” and a second season of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”. 

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 15th April 2026 2:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button