Game of Thrones movie title announced: ‘Aegon’s Conquest’

Los Angeles: The new “Game of Thrones” movie now has a working title, “Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest”.

The title was unveiled as part of Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas last night where the first-ever big-screen “Game of Thrones” epic was shown as part of Warner Bros.’ “2027 and beyond” slate, reported Variety.

The movie will follow the original conqueror Aegon I Targaryen from George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels. Also known as Aegon the Conqueror, he built the famous Iron Throne at the centre of “Game of Thrones” by forging the swords of all those he defeated in the battle.

According to Martin’s book “Fire and Blood”, Aegon was the first to unite the seven kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.

The House Targaryen is known for their control over dragons and marrying within the family. Their story was also explored in the prequels “House of the Dragon” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

“Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest” will be written by Beau Willimon, who was previously the showrunner of Netflix’s “House of Cards” and a writer on Disney+’s hit “Star Wars” show “Andor.”

The “Game of Thrones” world continues with the release of the third season of “House of the Dragon” and a second season of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”.