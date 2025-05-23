Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad reopens COVID ward amid 257 cases in India

Hyderabad: As COVID-19 cases begin to resurface across India, the Telangana Health Department is on alert and has stepped up precautionary measures to stay ahead of any possible outbreak.

COVID ward set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

A dedicated 30-bed COVID ward has been set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday, May 23.

Health officials in Hyderabad remain vigilant, but doctors say the current COVID variant is mild, causing fewer cases and is unlikely to lead to severe illness. Doctors are reportedly observing the situation closely, but initial assessments suggest this strain is considerably weaker than previous ones.

No COVID cases have been reported so far.

Kerala reports most cases

COVID-19 cases have been steadily climbing across India, with Kerala reporting the highest numbers among all states, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

So far in May, Kerala has recorded 182 cases, with Kottayam,57, Ernakulam,34, and Thiruvananthapuram,30, emerging as the top hotspots.