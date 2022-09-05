Gandhi hospital to get 250 mata-shishu beds: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Harish Rao on Monday announced 250 mata-shishu (mother-infant) beds at Gandhi hospital, with an emphasis on enhanced maternity care.

The new beds are expected to be setup in the hospital in the next six months. The minister further stated that KCR health kits will be distributed in nine districts of the state. Rao also stated that a high-end MCH equipment will be set up in the Gandhi hospital.

Speaking of the conduct of the medical staff across Telangana, Rao said, “Those who have indulged in malpractices will face disciplinary actions.”

In a teleconference with the Asha workers and health supervisors, the minister said, “53 ultrasound machines will be setup in government maternity hospitals.”

Rao further stated that the Telangana government has allocated maxim share of the budget to the health department, with an emphasis on the basic equipment. He further urged the medical staff to provide the best care to patients.

Speaking of the C section deliveries, the minister said that the state has reduced them from 62 percent to 56 percent. Hospitals have been given an incentive of Rs 16 lakh for performing normal deliveries. The minister further urged the health workers to perform better even though there has been an increase from 30 percent before the formation of the state.

Accommodation facilities are being arranged in government hospitals for Asha workers who take pregnant women to government hospitals.

“When Telangana state was formed, only 30 percent of institute deliveries were done. Now we have been able to increase it to 66 percent. Still need to work better. The government has specially set up MCH hospitals. We have set up newborn baby care centers. This was possible due to the armed measures like KCR Kit, Arogya Lakshmi, Amma Odi vehicles,” Rao added.

The government provides free medical facilities with all facilities. We will provide 54 ultra sound machines with TIFA scan facility in all government maternity hospitals in next 15 days. We are going to train the medical staff on its use.