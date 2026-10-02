Gandhi Jayanti: 5 films about the Mahatma Gandhi worth watching

Hyderabad: A gangster trying his hand at Gandhigiri, a son struggling with his father’s ideals and a young lawyer finding his political voice. Cinema has approached Mahatma Gandhi through very different stories, giving audiences plenty to choose from beyond the familiar freedom-struggle drama.

With Gandhi Jayanti falling on October 2, the occasion offers a reason to revisit films that explore his life, relationships and influence. Some recreate major moments in history, while others ask what happens when his beliefs meet everyday problems.

Here are five films to add to your watchlist, in no particular order.

1. Gandhi (1982)

Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi is an obvious starting point for anyone looking for a sweeping account of the leader’s life. Ben Kingsley plays Gandhi as the film follows his journey from a lawyer in South Africa to a central figure in India’s struggle for independence.

The film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Kingsley. Its scale makes it a substantial watch, but the lead performance gives the historical events their emotional weight.

2. Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Who would have imagined Munna Bhai becoming a champion of non-violence? Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy brings Gandhi’s teachings into contemporary Mumbai, with Sanjay Dutt’s Munna finding unexpected guidance from the Mahatma, played by Dilip Prabhavalkar.

With Arshad Warsi’s Circuit by his side, Munna attempts to tackle problems through honesty, patience and kindness. The humour makes this an accessible pick, while its take on “Gandhigiri” gives viewers something to think about long after the laughs.

3. Gandhi, My Father (2007)

Behind the public figure was a father whose relationship with his eldest son was deeply troubled. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, Gandhi, My Father explores the strained bond between Mahatma Gandhi and Harilal, played by Darshan Jariwala and Akshaye Khanna, respectively.

The film turns attention towards family expectations, disappointment and the distance between two people who struggle to understand each other. For viewers interested in the personal conflicts surrounding Gandhi’s life, this offers a more intimate watch.

4. The Making of the Mahatma (1996)

What shaped Gandhi before he became the leader familiar to generations? Shyam Benegal’s film looks at his formative years in South Africa, with Rajit Kapur taking on the central role.

It explores how encounters with racial discrimination and his involvement in struggles for civil rights helped shape his political beliefs. The focus on this earlier chapter makes it a useful companion to films centred on India’s independence movement.

5. Hey Ram (2000)

Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram takes a darker route through communal violence, hatred and changing convictions. Haasan plays Saket Ram, a man drawn towards extremism, while Naseeruddin Shah portrays Gandhi.

This fictional historical drama examines how personal grief can turn into dangerous prejudice. Its violence and intense themes make it a heavier watch, but its questions about revenge and reconciliation give it a place on this list.

For a watch with humour and heart, start with Lage Raho Munna Bhai. For history on a grand scale, choose Gandhi. Together, these films offer several ways to revisit a figure whose public achievements, private struggles and ideas continue to give filmmakers stories to tell.