Gandipet park ready for inauguration: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has informed that works related to the Gandipet Park in the city have been completed and the park is now ready for inauguration soon.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Minister appreciated Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and his team, saying that the Gandipet Park is a new addition to greening the beautiful city of Hyderabad.

The Minister also shared some pictures of the lung space on Twitter.

Gandipet park development by @HMDA_Gov is ready for inauguration – it has an amphi-theatre and lots of green open spaces



Well done @arvindkumar_ias and team 👍



Another nice new addition to greening the🌲 beautiful city of Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/CoLcPmZX6H — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 3, 2022

The Gandipet Park has been developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Osman Sagar in the backdrop of this lung space scales up its beauty.