Ganesh Chaturthi concludes in Hyderabad, over 20K idols immersed

Hyderabad: Over 20,000 Lord Ganesh idols were immersed in water bodies in Hyderabad, marking the completion of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on Saturday, September 26.

The festivities began on September 14, and ‘nimajjanam’ (immersion) began on September 17.

“The Ganesh festival 2026 immersion ceremony—an important event in the calendar of Hyderabad City Police—has been peacefully completed. More than 20,000 Ganesh idols from Hyderabad and nearby places were immersed here,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar told reporters.

He said the immersion process gained momentum after the immersion of the 69-ft-tall Ganesh idol installed at the famous pandal at Khairatabad and the idol of Balapur pandal in Hussain Sagar lake on Friday.

The giant idol at Khairatabad is the major attraction of the festival in Telangana. The immersion process went on continuously round-the-clock since Friday, he said.

“We ensured Ganesh idols were immersed peacefully. There were no untoward incidents,” the Hyderabad Police chief said.

The Commissioner said almost 30 lakh people visited the ‘Khairatabad Bada Ganesh’ and 15 lakh people at the famous Ganesh pandal at Balapur in the city.

Elaborate arrangements were made in Hyderabad for the immersion of Ganesha idols, with about 30,000 police personnel deployed for security, crowd management and traffic regulation and more than 10,000 CCTV cameras used for surveillance, police said.

Additionally, 24 advanced drones and nearly 100 high-rise cameras have been deployed along major thoroughfares to monitor crowd density and facilitate automated counting of idols, police had said.

Personnel equipped with high-powered binoculars and wireless sets were positioned on rooftops of elevated buildings along the procession routes, they said.

1.19 lakh Ganesh idols immersed in Cyberabad

As many as 1,19,667 Ganesh idols have been immersed across Cyberabad during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Over the last 11 days, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has collected around 6,000 kg of flower waste.

The collected flowers will be segregated, dried and processed into useful products such as incense sticks, dhoops and diyas, reusing them for various purposes.

The CMC will continue the flower-waste collection on Saturday and Sunday across the designated immersion points.