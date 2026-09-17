Ganesh idols immersed at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund despite ban

Hyderabad: Despite an official ban on idol immersion at Tank Bund and posters by the city police, an Instagram reel has surfaced showing people scaling fences to throw idols into Hussain Sagar.

The ban applies only to Tank Bund, not Hussain Sagar as a whole, with Necklace Road, NTR Marg and People’s Plaza serving as the approved immersion points instead.

An Instagram reel posted by user cute_psycho_28 on Wednesday, September 16, shows people climbing over fences and throwing idols into the lake. The video has not been independently verified by Siasat.com.

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Authorities have banned the immersion of both clay and Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols at Tank Bund. Small ponds have been set up in designated areas on the Necklace Road instead.

Police have been put on bandobast duty around the lake; however, it seems that people are still able to slip by. Speaking to Siasat.com, Lake Police Station Station House Officer R Venkateshwarlu said that he is not aware of the video.

He added that police do not have the authority to impose fines or book cases if anyone is found immersing the idols, and any action, if necessary, will be taken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Also Read No PoP Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar

Restrictions on Ganesh idols immersion in Hussain Sagar

The Hyderabad Police have launched an awareness campaign ahead of Ganesh idol immersion by putting up flex banners, boards and barricades at Hussain Sagar and other parts of the city against the immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

The awareness drive is based on the directions issued by the Telangana High Court in 2023. The court had made it clear that PoP Ganesh idols should not be immersed in Hussain Sagar or other water bodies within Hyderabad limits.

Meanwhile, the civic administration and other line departments are preparing additional arrangements along the Necklace Road, NTR Marg, and People’s Plaza for immersion of clay and other eco-friendly idols.