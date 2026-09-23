Ganesh immersion: Future City wine shops closed from Sept 25-26

In keeping with the notification, the establishments will remain closed from 6 am on September 25 to 6 am on September 26.

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Liquor bottles used for representational purposes
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the final Ganesh idol immersion, Future City Police Commissioner Dr. Tarun Joshi has directed all liquor outlets, toddy shops, and restaurant bars in the commissionerate’s jurisdiction to shut down. The closure order aims to maintain law and order throughout the festive procession.

A notification to this effect was issued by Joshi in exercise of the powers vested under Section 20 of the Telangana State Excise Act, 1968, in the interest of maintaining public peace and tranquillity during the final immersion.

In keeping with the notification, the establishments will remain closed from 6 am on September 25 to 6 am on September 26. This applies to wine shops, toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants across the Future City Police Commissionerate limits.

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However, bars in star hotels and registered clubs are excluded from the closure order. The Future City Police has requested all concerned establishments to comply with the notification during the specified period.

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